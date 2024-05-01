4 dream matches that are possible on RAW following the 2024 WWE Draft

The 2024 WWE Draft resulted in the roster of both RAW and SmackDown being mixed and filled with familiar and new faces. Aside from stars switching brands, many from the NXT roster have also been called to the two main shows.

On April 26, 2024, the first night of this year's WWE Draft occurred on SmackDown and followed on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. With new names now included on the brands, fans could expect some of their dream matches to come true.

For this list, we will look at four dream matches that could finally happen on RAW after the 2024 WWE Draft.

#4. The long-awaited Ilja Dragunov vs. Gunther rematch could finally happen

One of the most dominant stars on the main roster last year is Gunther, who holds the record of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion at 666 days. There are very few people he conquered, and one of them is Ilja Dragunov.

While The Ring General has been spreading chaos on the main roster, Ilja has been doing the same in NXT. Due to their history and dominance, it's no wonder why fans and the superstars themselves are anticipating the eventual rematch between both men.

#3. Dijak vs. Drew McIntyre would bring a lot of interest even from outside the ring

Dijak and Drew McIntyre might be known for their impressive in-ring skills, but another tool they used recently that has elevated their character is their social media. Both men have been consistently posting entertaining posts on their accounts towards their rivals, and doing it against each other would surely be one not to miss.

Aside from their social media activities, both men deliver intense and hard-hitting action in their matches. It's sure that they can entertain fans not only outside the ring but also once they clash inside.

#2. Sheamus and Dijak would be another hard-hitting match

Once again on this list are Sheamus and Dijak, some of WWE's most hard-hitting and exciting wrestlers to watch. Although the latter initially struggled when he was first drafted to the brand in 2020 as T-Bar, he completely redeemed himself in NXT.

Sheamus just returned to WWE after a few months of absence, and one star he could kick off his return with is Dijak. The latter may be a newcomer but has proven he can hold his own in a match. On the other hand, The Celtic Warrior needs to remind people that he is still one of the most dangerous on the roster.

#1. Imperium and New Catch Republic could be an epic battle on WWE

Monday Night RAW has acquired many tag teams in the women's and men's divisions. One of the duos they acquired is Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, New Catch Republic. Another duo that could match their intensity is Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther.

All four men have a history in NXT UK, specifically with the New Catch Republic against Gunther. A feud between the four men could showcase each of their skills and abilities.