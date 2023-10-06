4 Possible reasons why Roman Reigns vs. John Cena needs to take place at Crown Jewel 2023

The return of John Cena to WWE has brought excitement to every member of the WWE Universe. After a long time, the 16-time world champion is making consecutive appearances for the Stamford-based promotion along with wrestling matches.

This excitement among the WWE Universe is now set to be doubled as The Cenation Leader is reportedly set to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. If this happens, the match will be one of the biggest ones this year.

In this article, we will explore four reasons why John Cena vs. Roman Reigns must happen at Crown Jewel 2023:

#4. Facing John Cena would give Roman Reigns a boost

Roman Reigns' run at the top is a phenomenon not witnessed before. However, despite that, Reigns is often criticized for his lack of appearances. The last time he appeared on SmackDown was at the blue brand's immediate edition after SummerSlam.

Hence, the chances of losing momentum are always high. That's why, by facing John Cena, The Tribal Chief can get a boost while also gaining money, which could help him lead to a rivalry after Cena goes back to Hollywood. This way, John Cena could help boost Roman Reigns' current run.

#3. The Bloodline story gains momentum

After SummerSlam 2023, there was a notion that WWE lost the plot with regards to The Bloodline story. However, it seems as if the company has now picked up momentum ever since John Cena was added to the mix. Once again, there is excitement similar to a year ago when The Bloodline was at the top.

Therefore, it's safe to say the heel faction has gained a lot through Cena's appearances. Now, if Roman Reigns makes his appearance and faces Cena at Crown Jewel, one can only imagine what that would do to the future of the faction. This is why a match between the two giants needs to take place at Crown Jewel 2023.

#2. The Leader of Cenation can get revenge

To reach where he is, Roman Reigns has beaten a plethora of superstars. While The Tribal Chief has beaten some up-and-coming names, he has also registered victories over massive names in the promotion. One such name Reigns defeated in recent times is John Cena.

At SummerSlam 2021, Reigns beat Cena and defended his WWE Universal Championship. This loss is why Cena vs. Reigns must happen at Crown Jewel 2023 because it will allow the former to avenge his loss from two years ago.

#1. Passing of the GOAT status

Since Cena has returned to WWE, the commentators have left no chance to call him the greatest of all time. While Cena's accolades in WWE are worthy of the same, one could only imagine what would make Roman Reigns, given how WWE is pushing him.

Hence, by booking a match between Cena and Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, the Stamford-based promotion could do a passing of the torch sort of a thing where Reigns could get the 16-time world champion's GOAT status if he beats him.

It also fits well with the idea of Cena calling Reigns the GOAT during a recent interaction with Sportskeeda.