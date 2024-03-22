4 Shortest WWE WrestleMania matches of all time

WrestleMania is that time of the year when fans witness some of the best matches that can be made in the business. After all, most matches at the Premium Live Event are a result of an intense rivalry that takes place on either RAW or SmackDown.

While usually, these matches at WrestleMania last long and thoroughly entertain fans, there have been several instances where matches haven't lasted long. In this article, we will look at the four shortest matches in 'Mania history:

#4. The Hart Foundation vs. The Bolsheviks at WrestleMania 6

Before the match between The Hart Foundation and The Bolsheviks could take place, the latter team was doing well for themselves as they got plenty of television time before WrestleMania 6. However, at the event, they became part of what is the fourth shortest match in Mania's history.

When The Bolsheviks began singing the Soviet National Anthem before the match, Hart Foundation members Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart launched an attack on them. This prompted the referee to ring the bell, and from that moment, it took The Hart Foundation only 19 seconds to register a win.

#3. Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus

After winning the Royal Rumble in 2012, Sheamus chose to face then-World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 28. Even though one can say that many did not expect Bryan to lose, the way he lost to The Celtic Warrior was surprising.

After the referee rang the bell, instead of indulging in action, Bryan kissed his then-on-screen girlfriend, AJ Lee. However, as soon as he looked back towards Sheamus, Bryan was met with a Brogue Kick. Post this, Sheamus went for the pin and brought an end to the match in 18 seconds.

#2. Chavo Guerrero vs. Kane

For the pre-show match at WrestleMania 24, WWE fans witnessed Kane win a 24-Man Battle Royal, which earned him a right at Chavo Guerrero's ECW Championship later in the night. Going into the bout, many expected Kane to win, but no one expected a match so short.

After Kane surprised Chavo by emerging from under the ring, he quickly delivered a chokeslam and won the ECW Championship in 11 seconds. This match between the duo was also the only ECW match on the card and the only ECW Championship match in 'Mania history.

#1. The Rock vs. Erick Rowan

At WrestleMania 32, The Rock graced WWE fans with an appearance. While The People's Champion wasn't scheduled to wrestle, he found himself in an impromptu match against Erick Rowan from The Wyatt Family. Given how the match had been set up, many did not know what to expect from it.

Once the bell rang, Rowan attempted to punch The Rock. However, the latter ducked under Rowan's attempt and delivered a Rock Bottom to call it an end to the match. This entire sequence took only six seconds, making it the shortest match in 'Mania history.

