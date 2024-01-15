4 things Cody Rhodes can do when he opens WWE RAW - Challenge to massive star, former AEW performer to appear?

WWE Monday Night RAW will air later tonight on the USA Network and the show is looking stacked. Seth Rollins will defend his prized World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal, plus Gunther will return for the first time in 2024.

In addition to those two newsworthy items, two tag team matches have been announced featuring The Judgment Day members. Lastly, and perhaps most interestingly, Cody Rhodes is set to kick off Monday Night RAW to address the audience.

For now, it isn't yet clear exactly what The American Nightmare will do when the red brand airs on USA Network later tonight. He is scheduled for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, so a lot of fans believe he's in for a major few months in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

While nobody knows what Cody will do or say when he opens up Monday Night RAW, there are some intriguing possibilities. This article will take a look at four possible things The American Nightmare may do when he kicks off the red brand's latest show.

Below are four things Cody Rhodes can do when he opens WWE RAW:

#4. He could challenge Shinsuke Nakamura to one last match

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. He found tons of success in New Japan Pro Wrestling and later joined WWE where he won gold almost immediately. He has held several mid-card titles and even the NXT Championship.

The King Of Strong Style has been feuding with Cody Rhodes for months now. Their rivalry has included exciting brawls, red mist, and even insults hurled at the late-great WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Naturally, the latter came from Nakamura specifically.

While Cody likely believes his rivalry with Nakamura is now over, there's a chance Shinsuke disagrees. As a result, The King Of Strong Style could interrupt Cody's promo. This could lead to one last major match being decided upon between the two or even an all-out brawl.

#3. Cody Rhodes could call out CM Punk

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes

CM Punk is back in WWE. Even as the company approaches two months of The Straight Edge Superstar's blockbuster return, many fans believe it still doesn't feel real. He had such a controversial exit from the company that a return never seemed possible.

Despite how it may have seemed, Punk is indeed back and he's living up to his reputation by causing a stir among the WWE roster. He made it clear he wants to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, taking aim at Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins while discussing his goals.

Another man he has mentioned a few times now is Cody Rhodes. While the two appear to have respect for each other, Punk constantly references Rhodes, his story, and the need to win the bout later this month. Cody could potentially call Punk out to the ring on RAW so the pair can discuss their individual goals face-to-face, which could turn out to be an all-time great segment.

#2. He could introduce the returning Tye Dillinger to WWE fans

Tye Dillinger is a former WWE star who had several gimmicks and attempts at becoming a star in pro wrestling. Some fans know him as Shawn Spears, others may remember him as Gavin Spears. Still, his most popular identity was likely Tye Dillinger.

As Dillinger, Tye believed himself to be the perfect 10. While this gimmick started heelish, the WWE Universe got behind him and he briefly enjoyed success in the company. He eventually left, however, and went to All Elite Wrestling. At the time, it was Cody Rhodes who had brought him in.

Now, Shawn Spears has left All Elite Wrestling and is seemingly a free agent. There's a chance he returns home to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. If he does, Cody could be introducing his big comeback during the opening segment of Monday Night RAW. Who knows, they could even end up feuding again.

#1. Cody could reveal he intends to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

There has been a lot of discussion and debate among those in the WWE Universe regarding what should be the main event of WrestleMania 40. Some fans believe The Rock should clash with Roman Reigns at the epic event, but others aren't convinced that the bout should take place then.

Many fans believe the main event of WrestleMania 40 must be a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. They also firmly believe that The American Nightmare should win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after failing to do so last year.

Cody could potentially kick off Monday Night RAW to make it clear that if he wins the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he will target Roman Reigns. He needs to finish his story and do so on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

