4 WWE stars who could face John Cena in his final match

All the rumors turned out to be true as John Cena had one of the busiest WrestleMania weekends imaginable. In the main event of The Show of Shows, The Franchise player returned to neutralize Solo Sikoa.

Cena also had a chilling staredown with The Rock, ending in a vicious Rock Bottom to the 16-time World Champion. The next night on RAW, he would reveal himself as Awesome Truth's mystery partner. Together, the trio took down The Judgment Day in another memorable moment.

As amazing as the two appearances were, one couldn't help but notice the protection Cena received. His screen time was limited and aside from a Rock Bottom, he endured negligible physical damage. All of these are clear indications of Cena's dwindling life in the squared circle.

Considering that he is being built as "The Greatest of All Time," finding a final opponent for Cena will be a tall task. Fortunately, here we provide 4 viable suggestions.

#4. John Cena faces Solo Sikoa in his retirement match

Before his shock return at WrestleMania, fans called for John Cena to return for vengeance against Solo Sikoa, who took him out in a dominating win at Crown Jewel in November 2023.

The Champ returned the favor when he obliterated The Enforcer of The Bloodline, driving him through the announce table with an Attitude Adjustment. That must have felt good, but Cena likely hasn't forgotten the humiliation he suffered in Saudi Arabia.

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa II is not the typical dream match, but it makes perfect sense considering their history. It was during this rivalry that Cena's embarrassing losing streak was acknowledged and the exchange at Mania has only enhanced the heat.

The natural, emotional, and feel-good finish would see Cena go over Sikoa, but The Street Champ would receive a massive rub by putting down the 16-time World Champion in his final encounter.

#3. The Champ goes after The American Nightmare

John Cena is one World Championship away from breaking Ric Flair's record and recreating history. The Cenation Leader has come dangerously close, and it would be a letdown for WWE to let this golden opportunity slip through its fingers.

While he could dethrone perhaps any World Champion at the time, Cody Rhodes seems like the ideal guy. Firstly, both men share a healthy level of respect and Cena has acknowledged him on television. Thus, a friendly title bout is not out of the question.

Secondly, Rhodes owes Cena a favor: the 16-time World Champion evened the odds for The American Nightmare in the biggest match of his career by removing Solo Sikoa from the equation. As a gift, the new Undisputed WWE Champion could award the veteran a title shot.

#2. The Viper vs. The Champ happens one final time

Much like Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock defined the Attitude Era, the PG-Era was built around the never-ending saga between John Cena and Randy Orton, two of the fiercest on-screen enemies and closest backstage friends.

From Hell in a Cell to TLC to "I Quit" matches, they have fought in all sorts of stipulations. Their chemistry is undeniable and few could ever rival the energy they create in the ring together. Like The Rock retired Austin at 'Mania, Orton should do the same for Cena.

While fans would complain that the match has happened several times, it has not been done since February 2017. Secondly, the nostalgia hit would bring back casual fans to the fore.

#1. Logan Paul

If John Cena has one final match left in the tank, it must certainly occur against Logan Paul. The YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar has taken the wrestling world by storm, but he is incredibly polarizing as he has yet to receive recognition from his critics.

The polarization could be likened to the hostility and criticism directed toward Cena, especially during his early days on the main roster. Aside from the similarities, it's the star power. The Leader of Cenation and Paul are globally recognized names that could sell out any stadium within minutes.

Thus, Cena vs. Paul would be a lucrative project. Lastly, WWE would need a replacement for The Champ: a larger-than-life superstar with a polarizing yet undeniable presence. The Maverick ticks all the boxes, which is why he should snatch the torch from the 16-time World Champion.

