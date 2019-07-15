5 Surprising Moments from AEW Fight For The Fallen

Chris Jericho really doesn't like Jacksonville. It is shocking for a heel I know.

Maybe having a wrestling show in a humid outdoor arena in the Florida summer isn’t the best idea for high quality matches.

Fight for the Fallen was the third effort from AEW, and it was easily the weakest of their three shows. That doesn’t mean it was bad show at all, however. It was still an above average show that provided some fine matches, fun moments and pushed the company towards the big All Out pay-per-view.

With some deep thoughts into why Alex Marvez is on the announce team, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW Fight for the Fallen:

#5 Technical Issues Abound

Cody ends a major show complaining about WWE showing an Evolve show. It is not the best look.

It might seem quite picky, but AEW seriously needs to work on their technical issues. One of the many reasons the WWE has been so successful over the years is the amazing production values for all their shows. Fight for the Fallen had some major technical errors that a new company simply cannot afford if it wants to find a place in the crowded pro wrestling landscape.

The first was during the pre-show. There random and incorrect closed captions on the pre-show for over ten minutes. But, the worst problem was after the main event: The Young Bucks were in the middle of their promo and had it interrupted for a check presentation. That simply isn’t the best way to end the show. It continued as multiple wrestlers made comments about being “off the air”. You think someone could have told them they were on television. It is surprising to see a company with a major television deal on the way making such errors.

