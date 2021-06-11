5 times WWE quickly rehired a released Superstar

WWE shocked the world recently by announcing the release of several of its top stars, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, Lana, and Santana Garrett.

However, there have been some rumblings afterward that several high-ups in WWE are pushing for one of those names, Aleister Black, to be rehired, with many not really understanding why he was released.

But would WWE really bring back a Superstar they've recently released? Well, there is somewhat of a historical precedent for WWE releasing Superstars and then bringing them back for whatever reason.

So with that in mind, here are five examples of times WWE has quickly rehired released Superstars to help prove that there may yet be hope for fans of Aleister Black's WWE career.

#5 WWE Superstar Drake Maverick 'wins' his WWE contract back

Drake Maverick

Drake Maverick was one of WWE's best assets at the time of his release; he had killed it as the General Manager of 205 Live and had completely committed to a role as the manager of Authors of Pain on Monday Night RAW. But that didn't stop WWE from cutting him loose as part of their 2020 COVID budget cuts.

This caused a weird dynamic because Maverick had just entered the NXT interim Cruiserweight tournament to be crowned interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Consequently, WWE was going to allow Maverick to finish out his involvement in the tournament before letting him go.

Maverick released a highly emotional video detailing this, where his passion for the business and disappointment at the loss of his job sort of went viral, leading to a groundswell of support for him.

What this meant was that when fans grabbed hold of the incredibly emotional and honest video from Maverick addressing his release, the backing the Superstar received increased week-on-week as he was still appearing on WWE television, which ultimately forced WWE to legitimately re-hire him rather than keeping him just for the tournament.

Maverick progressed to the final of the tournament, with the possibility of becoming champion and regaining his job becoming an actual storyline. He lost the final against El Hijo Del Fantasma but shortly afterward he was awarded a new WWE contract by Triple H.

Maverick is still with WWE on NXT and is currently in a tag team with Killian Dain.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirban Banerjee