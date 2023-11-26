5 WWE stars CM Punk possibly infuriated with unexpected Survivor Series: WarGames return

While CM Punk's return to WWE was accompanied with a massive cheer from the fans, it may have also ruffled a few feathers among his colleagues. The Second City Saint is certainly a controversial figure in the pro-wrestling industry, owing to his outspoken nature.

In the following list, we will take a look at some of the seemingly obvious hints of few superstars not being impressed with Punk's return.

#5 Drew McIntyre stormed off before CM Punk's return

With the WarGames main event going the way of the babyfaces, there wasn't much for Drew McIntyre to be happy about anyway. The Second City Saint's return has also seemingly peeved the former world champion.

In a short post-match video, the Scottish Warrior was seen leaving the scene just before the Second City Saint made his appearance. It is quite possible that he was not exactly thrilled with the return. Whether he explains his frustration or not, is something that the fans will have to stay tuned for.

#4 Seth Rollins was very vocal about his displeasure at seeing CM Punk

The Visionary has been critical of Punk before, having called him a cancer to the company as well. At WWE Survivor Series, it seems apparent that Punk's return did nothing to change his attitude. A camera shot showed Seth Rollins being held back by officials and commentators, as he scremed expletives and gestured with his middle finger, clearly miffed with the arrival.

Whether this is just an introduction to an ensuing feud or not is yet to be determined.

#3 Cody Rhodes' reaction to CM Punk returning was cautious

After the event, the American Nightmare took the time to answer some questions. As expected, one of the first questions was about his thoughts on Punk's return. Cody's response was decidedly cautious, with him making it clear that Punk had a point to prove this time.

Considering the Second City Saint's track record, there is no doubt that the company is taking a risk by bringing him in, a risk that has the potential to pay off very well.

#2 Rhea Ripley also did not seem very pleased with CM Punk's comeback

Adding to the list of people seemingly unimpressed by Punk's return, another short video showed The Eradicator's reaction as the entrance music hit. Coupled with the less-than-desired outcome of The Judgment Day's match, the Chicago-native stealing the spotlight also could not have felt good.

It is worth noting that Ripley is a heel, which may mean that her reaction was just her staying in character. Only time will tell whether Punk will also tussle with The Judgment Day down the line.

#1 Randy Orton's return recieved much less attention after CM Punk's comeback

One of the highlights of this year's WWE Survivor Series was expected to be the return of Randy Orton, who had been away from the active scene owing to an injury. Despite his reappearance already being announced before the event, his entry still saw fans screaming their hearts out.

However, CM Punk's return effectively took up a lion's share of the attention, thrusting aside Randy's importance. Understandably, this may not have been appreciated by The Apex Predator.

What has WWE planned for the Second City next? His comeback has certainly managed to put all eyes on the company, and the coming weeks will be very important in shaping his future.

