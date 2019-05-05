AEW News: Cody Rhodes announces the addition of inspirational wrestler to Double or Nothing battle royal

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 939 // 05 May 2019, 19:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Get Inspired

What's the story?

According to Last Word Pro Wrestling, Cody Rhodes announced at the Southern Honor Wrestling Show in Georgia, that differently abled wrestler, Dustin Thomas, will be a part of the Over Budget Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing.

In case you didn't know..

The beauty of pro wrestling is that it's almost like an open forum. It allows people from all walks of life to be part of the wrestling industry. People like Dustin Thomas are no exception to the rule. Dustin Thomas is a bilateral amputee wrestler who has been wrestling on the independent circuit for a while.

He wrestled a match with John Tella last year in a clip that went viral. He seems to be able to do what most wrestlers can, including a 450 splash as well as submission holds in his own unique style.

AEW have promised that they're going to be a different company. More importanly, they aim to be ahead on progressive issues. They recently announced a partnership with KultureCity, making AEW Double or Nothing the first sensory inclusive wrestling event. According to Cody Rhodes,

Sensory inclusive events are catering towards people who have trouble processing sensory information when they are at large events at this scale – large noises, strong smells, anything that could trigger them to have a negative reaction.

The heart of the matter

While Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho grabbed all the headlines at the Southern Honor Wrestling Event in Georgia, Cody Rhodes announced that Dustin Thomas will be part of the Over Budget Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing.

If fans want to see what Dustin Thomas can do, take a look at his match against Tony Deppen at a GCW event.

What's next?

It's unclear whether Dustin Thomas is an official member of the AEW Roster or if he will just be appearing for the Battle Royal. Nonetheless, AEW will be richer for his inclusion at AEW Double or Nothing.