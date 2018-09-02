ALL IN News: Chris Jericho reveals crazy lengths he went through to shock the world at ALL IN

Chris Jericho does it again!

What's the story?

ALL IN went ahead swimmingly with the indie wrestling spectacle proving a unanimous hit amongst wrestling fans. However, one of the more notable moments was Chris Jericho shocking the world by attacking Kenny Omega dressed as Pentagon. The 'Ayatollah of Rock and Roll' has since revealed the extraordinary steps he had to take to surprise everyone yet again

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho shocking the world is becoming somewhat of a habit recently, as much as Jericho is proving to be quite the arch-nemesis for Kenny Omega. Jericho first surprised everyone by calling out Kenny Omega and wrestling him at Wrestle Kingdom.

Since then Jericho has displayed a decisive breakaway from the WWE loyalty that made his NJPW debut such a surprise, with more New Japan appearances as well as as the Rock and Wrestling Rager at Sea and a potential Impact Wrestling appearance on the cards.

The heart of the matter

The extraordinary thing about Jericho's surprise attack of Kenny Omega is that once again no-one was expecting it, in part, thanks to the fact that Jericho was supposed to be in an entirely different city for a Fozzy gig the same night. Here's what he had to say about how he accomplished it.

Well were you surprised?...We flew from Little Rock to Chicago. I got in about 5:30. Hid in the Young Bucks office at the Sears Centre dressed up as Pentagon. Attacked Kenny Omega. Unmasked. Shocked the world.

As if that wasn't enough effort just to create a big surprise for ALL IN, Jericho then revealed that almost immediately after appearing in the ring he had to fly out again in order to make a Fozzy gig in Kansas, and even performed in the Pentagon makeup he had on.

And now for the ultimate power move, we are on a private jet to fly to the Fozzy gig in Merriam, Kansas. So doing both in one night. Who else would do that? Who else is crazy enough and stupid enough to do that? So I hope you guys enjoyed it. It was quite an amazing experience. And even just dressing up as Pentagon was a lot of fun. And we are ready to rock you tonight Merriam, Kansas. So go on down to Aftershock. So if you are thinking about going, and you haven’t gone, now’s a good time. I’m going to wear this makeup on stage tonight, too. Oh yeah!”

What's next?

Jericho and Omega will wrestle for the second time in what has already become one of wrestling's best feuds at Jericho's cruise. Those in attendance on the high seas are surely in for a treat!

Were you surprised by Chris Jericho's ALL IN appearance? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!