Asuka to battle up-and-comer, John Cena's final storyline possibly revealed? - 4 potential feuds following WWE NXT (October 10, 2023)

The biggest ever episode of WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network. The show was up against AEW Dynamite, which moved to Tuesday for one week only. Dynamite made a big deal of their show by putting Adam Copeland's first match for the company on the event's card.

NXT reacted to the move by loading up their show with a wealth of talent ranging from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, top stars from RAW & SmackDown such as Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and John Cena, plus even former AEW wrestlers such as Brian Pillman Jr. and Jade Cargill.

The show was highly praised by fans, but the event wasn't solely a homecoming of sorts. Many stories were progressed, while others may have been kickstarted thanks to some exciting interactions that took place.

This article will take a look at some of the interactions from NXT this week and what potential rivalries could sprout up following the event. This includes a feud for John Cena, Asuka, and others.

Below are four potential feuds following WWE NXT this week.

#4. Bron Breakker vs. John Cena is written in the stars

Expand Tweet

John Cena vs. Bron Breakker is a dream feud for many in the WWE Universe. Cena is considered one of, if not the greatest of all time. Meanwhile, many expect Bron Breakker to become one of the biggest ever superstars in the future.

The pair interacted quite a bit on NXT this week. They had an in-ring promo where they went back and forth, even briefly brawling. Cena was then in the corner of Bron's opponent, Carmelo Hayes, for the main event. The tension between John and The Big Bad Booty Nephew was very apparent.

In fact, given that John Cena's time with the promotion will be wrapping up soon for Hollywood commitments, this rivalry could be his final one during this run. Putting over a 25-year-old star who has the world in his palms could be a great way for Cena to go out.

#3. Asuka and Tiffany Stratton could be a main roster rivalry

Expand Tweet

Asuka vs. Tiffany Stratton is another example of two generations potentially colliding in a dream match of sorts. Asuka is a tenured veteran in WWE, though she also had success prior to joining the company. Meanwhile, Stratton is arguably the next Charlotte Flair.

The two stars had a unique, albeit brief, interaction on WWE NXT this past week. After Asuka successfully defeated Roxanne Perez, The Empress was backstage interacting with various stars. Tiffany eventually interrupted and spoke to Asuka Surprisingly, Stratton wasn't quite her rude self.

While Tiffany wasn't as rude as she typically is, they interacted for a reason. Shawn Michaels and Triple H were likely planting seeds for the two to end up feuding sooner rather than later. The only question is whether it happens on NXT or SmackDown.

#2. Ilja Dragunov has two heavyweights gunning for his WWE NXT Championship

Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is the reigning WWE NXT Champion. Any time a superstar holds a title in World Wrestling Entertainment, they become a target. The Mad Dragon is no exception, as he has two imposing stars gunning for him: Baron Corbin and Dijak.

Baron Corbin and Ilja have had cross words a few times on recent WWE programming. Corbin believes that he's next in line for a title shot. He intended to prove it on NXT by attacking Ilja but, before he could, Dijak shockingly struck Dragunov first. Both Dijak and Corbin believe they should be next in line.

Guest General Manager Cody Rhodes decided to settle the issue. Carmelo Hayes, Dijak, and Baron Corbin will have a Triple Threat Match next week to determine Ilja's next challenger. Regardless of who wins, however, both big men will likely be major threats to Ilja in the coming weeks and months.

#1. The Family could clash with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

As noted, Cody Rhodes was the guest General Manager on WWE NXT this week. As such, he made several big matches for both last night's show and for the weeks ahead. One such match is a big-time battle royal to crown number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Reigning champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo asked for the match to be made, as they want to fight the best. This interaction between The Family and Cody Rhodes was very humorous, but it could lead to something more in the future.

The American Nightmare is one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Jey Uso. There's a chance that both sets of tag team champions my decide to clash in a non-title affair to determine which team is better.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE