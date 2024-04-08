Cody Rhodes might have to make a huge change for the first time since his WWE return after finishing the story

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare is currently a part of Monday Night RAW. However, he might need to make a huge change and move to Friday Night SmackDown following his astounding victory.

Rhodes has been a superstar of the red brand ever since he returned to WWE in 2022. With him winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, there's a good possibility that he might have to change his roster for the first time in two years for the following reasons:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belongs to SmackDown

During Roman Reigns' championship reign, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was exclusive to the blue brand. The Tribal Chief had been carrying that title on SmackDown for the last four years, as he was a part of the weekly show under FOX on Friday night.

With Cody Rhodes finally dethroning the 38-year-old star and winning the championship at WrestleMania 40, he might have to move to the blue brand. Monday Night RAW already has the World Heavyweight Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belongs to SmackDown.

To fill Roman Reigns' spot following his potential hiatus

Following his huge loss at the main event of WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns may take some time off and go on hiatus for a few months. His absence could leave a huge void in the blue brand, as he is the frontrunner of the show under Fox Network and brings star power to it.

Therefore, Cody Rhodes needs to fill his void on SmackDown now that he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rhodes might have to move to the blue brand for the first time since his return to WWE and carry the show on his shoulder in Reigns' absence.

To usher in a new era and have a fresh start for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns is indeed the herald of a new era. The American Nightmare, who has been a RAW Superstar for the last two years, may have to go to SmackDown to have a fresh beginning and usher in the new era.

Cody Rhodes being a part of the blue brand will pave the way for many dream matches and fresh storylines on the roster. Besides, it will accentuate his championship run and add an intriguing layer with him being exclusive to Friday Night SmackDown. It will indeed mark the beginning of a new era with a fresh start.

