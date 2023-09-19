Cody Rhodes and Triple H's next WWE signing to cost Dominik Mysterio his title? Piecing together what we know so far

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has held the NXT North American Championship for nearly two months, but he could soon lose the gold -- courtesy of a new arrival on the roster.

Recent reports have suggested that Jade Cargill has left AEW and is set to join WWE. She is the second high-profile name to jump ship after Cody Rhodes. Chief Content Officer Triple H seemingly has big plans for her, as she has reportedly been offered more money than an average starter in the company.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation on whether Jade Cargill will appear on RAW or SmackDown following her alleged move to the promotion. However, it is expected that Rhea Ripley will be at the top of the list of superstars who could feud with Cargill upon her arrival in WWE.

The creative team could set up this feud by having Cargill target Ripley's weakness, Dominik Mysterio. The latter is set to defend his title against Dragon Lee on RAW next week.

Cargill could make a statement within minutes of her debut by costing Dominik Mysterio his title match to set up an intense feud with Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion could use a memorable storyline to commemorate a dominant title reign with an unforgettable feud.

The American Nightmare seemingly mentored the former TBS Champion during their time in AEW, and the latter made her in-ring debut against Rhodes. Hence, many believe the RAW Superstar could have influenced WWE's rumored decision to sign Cargill.

Backstage report on Jade Cargill's potential move to WWE

As reported by Fightful Select, Jade Cargill's contract with AEW ended last Friday. She is expected to complete a move to World Wrestling Entertainment, as she is seemingly eligible to sign a new contract with the promotion. Her former company apparently knew of her plans beforehand and did not renew her deal when she returned after a three-month hiatus.

As of this writing, Cargill is not scheduled to appear on RAW or NXT. However, she could reportedly join the new recruits at the Performance Center this week. Fans are excited to see her in the Triple H-run shows, and many hope to see her receive the same superstar treatment as Cody Rhodes.