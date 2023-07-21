Current champion set to defend his title for the first time on WWE SmackDown- Reports

WWE SmackDown is set to emanate from a sold-out Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and it seems like the company is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. Besides the return of Roman Reigns, the show will also reportedly feature Dominik Mysterio putting his recently won NXT North American Championship on the line.

The 26-year-old captured his first singles title in WWE on Wednesday when he defeated Wes Lee for the North American title. Dirty Dom was assisted by his fellow Judgment Day members in the match, with Rhea Ripley knocking out Lee with her championship belt while Finn Balor and Damian Priest distracted the referee.

According to BWE via Xero News, Dominik Mysterio will put his title on the line on the blue brand tonight. However, there is no word on his opponent.

WWE SmackDown will also feature the return of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the face of SmackDown ever since getting drafted to the brand a few years back. While The Tribal Chief is now a star attraction and rarely works on weekly shows, he will be making a rare appearance on the blue brand this week.

Reigns has been dealing with issues within his family for a long time. The last time he was on SmackDown, he and Solo Sikoa conspired together to take out Jimmy Uso, which led to Jey Uso challenging the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to a match. While he was not present last Friday, the Head of the Table will be returning this week to discuss 'Rules of Engagement' with his cousin.

This week's edition of SmackDown will also feature the second Fatal-Four way match of the United States Championship Invitational, where LA Knight, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Cameron Grimes will lock horns to get a shot at the Star and Stripes title.

With SummerSlam season almost upon us, the match card for The Biggest Party of the Summer has started to take place. Roman Reigns look set to face Jey Uso in a singles match, while Austin Theory will most likely defend his title against the winner of the tournament. Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair also look likely to face off in a triple-threat match.

