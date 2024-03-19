Deja Vu, major tease dropped - 4 signs that Roman Reigns will reveal a new Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline has already recruited The Rock this year after the former WWE Champion pledged his loyalty to Roman Reigns and officially joined the family.

The Rock will not be part of this week's episode of SmackDown, and Paul Heyman has declared that if Cody Rhodes shows up alone, The Tribal Chief will also show up alone so that the two men can have a face-to-face conversation with no interference.

The Bloodline has proven countless times that they can't be trusted, and with Rhodes confirming that he will go to the blue brand alone, there could be a huge surprise waiting. In recent weeks, there have been a few signs of a new Bloodline member being unveiled by Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Here's a look at four such signs:

#4. Deja Vu

Roman Reigns was the man who added both Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to The Bloodline. With the recent addition of The Great One, the heel faction is perhaps the strongest it has ever been, but this week feels like deja vu from Clash at the Castle 2022, where Roman Reigns appeared to be alone during his title defense against Drew McIntyre.

It seemed as though Drew McIntyre would finally be able to overcome The Tribal Chief. Of course, this wasn't the case, as Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and helped Roman retain the title before joining the group.

The same thing could happen this week when Reigns claims he is alone, but then someone comes through the crowd to send a message to Rhodes.

#3. Jey Uso recently claimed The Bloodline will add more members

In a strange turn of events, Jey Uso was recently part of an interview on The Battleground podcast, where he opened up about The Bloodline. Main Event Uso claimed the group may still have several years ahead of them and that they would add more members.

Jey's comments have come at a time when The Bloodline is in desperate need of more allies, as the group faces a potential ban from ringside during the Universal Title clash at WrestleMania XI should Roman and The Rock lose the tag-team match to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1.

#2. The Rock claimed Cody Rhodes went back on his word; Roman Reigns could do the same

The Rock and Cody Rhodes have been at odds for several weeks after The American Nightmare went back on his words after seemingly giving his main event spot at WrestleMania XL to The Great One.

As part of the video above, The Rock noted that Rhodes failed to keep his promise. Roman Reigns could return the favor to Cody next week on SmackDown by going against Paul Heyman's promise and unleashing new members of The Bloodline on the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

#1. Rikishi and Lance Anoa'i have been dropping teases

Lance Anoa'i has teased joining The Bloodline several times in the past 12 months. The 32-year-old recently took to Twitter to post a picture of himself, claiming he was in the best shape of his career. He also tagged the official handle of WWE in the tweet.

Anoa'i would be the perfect addition to the group now that Jey Uso is no longer a part of the faction. Hall of Famer Rikishi recently shared a post on his Instagram where he seemingly endorsed Lance for The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if Lance Anoa'i joins the Roman Reigns-led group in the coming weeks.

