Did Judgment Day member suffer an injury at WWE show? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is currently embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. Despite also dealing with infighting between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, the villainous faction is attempting to get on the same page.

However, in the previous edition of WWE Raw, Finn Balor suffered a loss to the American Nightmare due to interference from Damian Priest. The upcoming edition of the Red brand will undoubtedly further develop the ongoing storyline as we head towards Payback 2023.

Amidst all of this, fans have recently expressed concern for the Mr. Money in the Bank holder after a video surfaced from a live event. In the video, Priest collapsed in front of Rhea Ripley after a singles bout against Cody Rhodes. The video has raised questions among fans about the well-being of the Judgment Day member, as he suddenly collapsed after the match

However, at present, no reports have emerged regarding Priest suffering from any injury. Furthermore, he is also expected to be part of tonight's edition of Raw. In all likelihood, Priest was merely doing a good job of selling Cody Rhodes' finishing maneuver.

For those who are not aware, the house show match between Priest and Cody concluded when The American Nightmare executed three Cross Rhodes maneuvers on him.

Fans have also drawn comparisons to Ric Flair, as The Nature Boy was a masterful seller who similarly collapsed multiple times during his WWE in-ring career.

The Judgment Day future plans seemingly changed

The company's upcoming premium live event is Payback 2023, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Currently, no matches have been announced for The Judgment Day.

However, given that the Raw faction is entangled in a feud with Cody and Sami, who are likely to be re-joined by Kevin Owens, this could lead to a Six-Man Tag Team match at the upcoming premium live event.

Moreover, members of The Judgment Day are prominently featured on the Payback cover poster, indicating their participation in the event. Nevertheless, there is speculation that the original plans might undergo changes. Numerous individuals backstage and members of the creative team are disinclined to separate the faction members despite the internal tension portrayed on-screen.

Conversely, there is significant support for the idea of incorporating JD McDonagh into the faction. It will be intriguing to see where WWE decides to go with the storyline and whether the Stamford-based promotion finally opts to dissolve The Judgment Day faction.

Do you think it's time for The Judgment Day to split up? Let us know in the comments section below.

