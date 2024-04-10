Did The Rock plant seeds for his rivalry with Roman Reigns on WWE RAW? Exploring what fans may have missed

The Rock arrived on the RAW after Mania to announce that 'The Final Boss' will be riding off into the sunset for a little while. Dwayne Johnson's Hollywood schedule will soon resume and he will be stepping away from appearing on live shows on a weekly basis.

Before he left, he had a conversation with the new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on RAW. He let The American Nightmare know that their story has just begun and that he'll see The Rock again to pick up from where they left off. However, he didn't mention much about Roman Reigns or The Tribal Chief's loss at WrestleMania 40. This might prompt a rivalry between Rock and Reigns, the story that has begun but is yet to finish.

The Rock should have taken a stand for Roman Reigns

When The Brahma Bull initially joined The Bloodline, Roman Reigns always gave him the place to address the crowd and show his dominance. The Great One even took a stand for Rock when Cody Rhodes continuously took shots at The Bloodline and his cousin.

That being said, The Great One did not even attempt to take a stand for The Tribal Chief as he agreed that Cody Rhodes was his champion. This can trigger Roman Reigns to go after The People's Champ as soon as he gets the opportunity.

'The Final Boss' made a claim to Cody Rhodes' title

The Rock asked The American Nightmare if he could hold the title, and when granted, he held it and said that it just feels right. Even though they didn't speak of a match, it did seem that The Brahma Bull was hinting towards taking the title from Cody Rhodes.

Well, The Tribal Chief may have expected his cousin to sow the seeds of a rematch between Rhodes and Reigns, instead, he just did his own bidding. It's possible Roman Reigns will not take this lightly and come back for The Rock's downfall.

The People's Champ did not put family first

The first rule of Reigns and Rock's culture is to put family first. Some of the angles in The Bloodline saga revolved heavily around this, and The People's Champ should have kept that in mind.

The Rock is a huge admirer of their culture and is extremely vocal about it. Hence, it did not align with his views when he put his claim to the mountaintop over standing up for his cousin, and his family.

