Did Triple H remove Roman Reigns from WWE Survivor Series because of 8-time champion's return? Analyzing the possibility

Word on the internet is that Roman Reigns is set to miss WWE Survivor Series. The development is surprising because the Tribal Chief is arguably the biggest star Triple H has at his disposal at the moment. With that said, it seems Reigns not working the PLE could have something to do with an eight-time champion.

The star in question is none other than CM Punk. According to Xero News, Triple H doesn’t want Reigns to work WWE Survivor Series because his appearance may overshadow the head booker’s plans for the November 25th premium live event.

Here's a screengrab of the tweet:

Xero News on Roman Reigns and Survivor Series 2023.

While Xero hasn’t reported anything else on Reigns potentially not working Survivor Series, one can assume CM Punk’s return has got something to do with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s reported removal from the show.

This year’s Survivor Series is taking place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, and wrestling fans are convinced the Straight Edge Superstar is returning to his former promotion at the big event. Punk’s return is a grand event in itself, and Triple H may not want Reigns to overshadow the potential comeback of his former rival.

When is Roman Reigns’ next WWE PLE match?

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. The Tribal Chief will put his title on the line against the number one contender, LA Knight.

The pair have exchanged blows on SmackDown during the past couple of weeks. Knight narrowly avoided a Spear from Reigns the last time they met on the blue brand. The Megastar took out the Head of the Table with a BFT to close out the show.

It remains to be seen if the BFT will help him win the title this Saturday in Riyadh. Fans can check out the match card for the event here.

