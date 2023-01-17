Does Roman Reigns have an undefeated WWE Royal Rumble record?

As WWE Royal Rumble approaches, Roman Reigns' record at the premium live event ever since his first participation in 2014 still remains one of the most dominant that there is.

Roman Reigns debuted on the main roster in November 2012 during the Survivor Series event alongside Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and Seth Rollins as a member of The Shield. When he began his run as a singles competitor, he rose to the top of the roster but wasn't perceived that well by fans. That all changed after his return in 2020, when he started portraying the character of The Tribal Chief.

Although most fans are now used to the dominant character of the SmackDown star, that wasn't always the case. Roman Reigns' record on WWE Royal Rumble is not flawless, as he has been defeated a number of times.

The Tribal Chief has competed in four singles matches in the event. In 2017, Roman was defeated by Kevin Owens, who then retained the Universal Championship. In 2020, Reigns defeated Baron Corbin, and the following year the former finally got his revenge against Owens. At last year's event, Roman willingly lost via disqualification against Seth to retain the Universal title.

Roman Reigns has also participated in six Rumble matches ever since 2014. Although he didn't win every single one, his statistics in the matches were impressive. In 2015, he won the event. Meanwhile, his performance in the years 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020 saw Roman Reigns become the finalist in each rumble match.

Will another loss be added to Roman Reigns' record at WWE Royal Rumble?

Next week's episode of the red brand is set to be a special one as it will be the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode.

The Bloodline will be present to host an acknowledgement ceremony for the Head of the Table. Interestingly, it was noted that members of the Anoa'i family would also be present, which brought speculation that The Rock might be present as well. This will truly be interesting, as it has been rumored that he is one of the ideal candidates to face Roman at WrestleMania this year.

Another notable person who has been rumored to face Reigns is Cody Rhodes, who announced his return to WWE Royal Rumble. Still, The Tribal Chief has other matters to focus on as of now.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. The challenger has been crossing paths with other members of The Bloodline in recent times.

WWE Royal Rumble will truly be a must-watch affair, especially with the returns and surprise appearances for the event.

