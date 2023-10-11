Dominik Mysterio or Buddy Matthews: With whom will Rhea Ripley celebrate her birthday?

Rhea Ripley is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE and is taking a fast walk down the path to stardom. The Women's World Champion turned 27 years old today, and fans have been sending her warm wishes from all corners the world.

Birthdays are always a special occasion, and one would love to spend them with their family and friends. As a result, the WWE Universe has been wondering with whom Ripley would celebrate her special day.

While Dominik Mysterio is her on-screen partner, AEW star Buddy Matthews is the one she's engaged to in real life. The Eradicator would probably love to spend the evening with her fiance, but her busy schedule might not let that happen.

Rhea Ripley was present this week on NXT along with Dominik Mysterio. She is also likely to appear on the October 13 episode of SmackDown, as The Judgment Day currently has some business with The Bloodline.

Thus, Ripley's jam-packed schedule might not allow her to spend her birthday with Buddy Matthews. The 27-year-old will seemingly spend her special day with Dominik Mysterio and her Judgment Day family.

Will Rhea Ripley appear on the season premiere of SmackDown?

The Judgment Day appeared on SmackDown last week and had a major segment on the show. The Women's World Champion negotiated a deal with Paul Heyman last week, which seems to be an alliance between her faction and The Bloodline.

Fans could then expect the storyline to progress this week on the blue brand. Rhea Ripley will likely grace the season premiere of SmackDown with her presence, as she is seemingly the one pushing the narrative of the new storyline.

Besides, Roman Reigns will finally return to the blue brand this week after a hiatus of couple of months. There have also been rumors that The Eradicator could confront The Tribal Chief in an epic segment this week on the show.

Last week's episode was a clear indication that The Judgment Day and The Bloodline would have a major storyline going forward, as Paul Heyman shook hands with Rhea Ripley.

Therefore, the prospect of the Women's World Champion appearing on SmackDown this week along, with The Judgment Day, is quite high. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the season premiere of SmackDown.

