Female WWE star to turn heel after 766 days and help AJ Styles dethrone Cody Rhodes? Exploring potential twist

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will witness an explosive matchup as AJ Styles gets his rematch against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in an I Quit match. Fans are eagerly anticipating this epic showdown. However, recent developments suggest that Michin could turn heel after 766 days to help the Phenomenal One dethrone the American Nightmare at the Scotland PLE.

This assumption arises after Michin's latest loss in the NXT Battleground Six-Woman Ladder Match for the Women's North American Championship. Furthermore, the 35-year-old star is set to clash against Nia Jax on the forthcoming episode of SmackDown, where she is again expected to lose, considering Jax's title as Queen of the Ring.

These upsets could eventually lead to frustration and a potential heel turn for Michin in the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Additionally, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have already reunited with AJ Styles, as evidenced by the recent episode of the blue brand.

It's probable that Michin could follow the same path by aiding AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle to dethrone Cody Rhodes in the I Quit match. This would lead to the entire OC turning heel and Styles initiating another title reign in WWE.

It remains to be seen how events will unfold at the Scotland premium live event when the Phenomenal One will face the American Nightmare in this stipulation match.

Who could help Cody Rhodes if Michin aids AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle 2024?

If the above scenario comes true, it's conceivable that Brandi Rhodes could also make an appearance on June 15, 2024, to aid her husband in the I Quit match. The last time Brandi appeared in WWE was at WrestleMania XL, where the American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

If the 35-year-old female star turns heel and tries to assist AJ Styles, fans could expect Brandi Rhodes to counter by assisting her husband, helping him emerge victorious.

Expand Tweet

As of now, there is no official word regarding Brandi Rhodes' status for Clash at the Castle 2024. However, her inclusion in this match would add a personal element, making the showdown even more compelling to watch.

Only time will tell if Michin will turn heel at Clash at the Castle to interfere in the impending I Quit match. Also, whether the WWE Universe will witness a presence from Brandi Rhodes at this international event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback