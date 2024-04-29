Former world champion must return after 363 days and confront Logan Paul on WWE RAW before challenging for the US Title

WWE RAW and SmackDown are going to witness the comeback of several wrestlers who had taken a break from the company. The WWE Draft has several names in its pool that can make explosive entries to end their absence. Interestingly, Braun Strowman is one of the superstars on this list, and he may get drafted to SmackDown on Monday night. This may not be good news for Logan Paul, who is also scheduled to appear on WWE RAW this Monday.

The Black Sheep was last seen in a match on May 1, 2023. Thus, his return on WWE RAW will mark almost a full year of absence. The former WWE Champion will be looking to start another championship run as soon as he arrives. With the Undisputed WWE Championship’s boat already having sailed away, Strowman will look for the next champion on the blue brand, which happens to be Paul and his US Championship.

Braun Strowman needs to have an impactful re-entry

The Monster Among Men has always left destruction in his wake each time he has made landfall in a WWE arena. The brute force he brings forth has shaken up several wrestlers, including Roman Reigns, in the past. Moreover, it even took several fighters to work together to eliminate Strowman from the Royal Rumble.

The Black Sheep needs to have a similar or even greater impact when he comes back on WWE TV to rise as a contender for the US Championship. Although destruction and chaos are one thing, he can also choose a smoother way to climb the ladder.

Clocking in some viral content

The current era of pro wrestling has become very fan-centric. Usually, the wrestlers who receive the biggest pops on WWE RAW and SmackDown are also the ones who are the most viral in online fan circles. This is clearly visible in the case of wrestlers like LA Knight and Mr. Yeet, Jey Uso. So far, Braun Strowman has only relied on his monstrous strength to get his way.

This time, however, he can make a bigger statement with his promos. Interestingly, Braun Strowman had recently spoken out in an interview that his comeback would be a direct tribute to his fallen brother, Bray Wyatt. Thus, he won’t have zero momentum when he returns to WWE SmackDown. Moreover, if he gets everything right, Logan Paul will be forced to team up to face The Monster Among Men.

WWE SmackDown may get a triple-champion faction

Logan Paul has always been seen as a singles competitor, barring the few times his YouTuber friends come out to help him dressed as a Prime bottle. However, the US Champion has also found some unexpected camaraderie on the main roster. Earlier this year, in January, Paul was attacked backstage by Kevin Owens. But, WWE Superstars Austin Theory and Grayson Waller jumped in and saved him.

Although Waller and Theory are teammates and also hold the WWE Tag Team Championship, Logan Paul is an independent fighter. But, the trio may choose to unite against Braun Strowman when he returns on SmackDown. It would be a difficult task to pull off since Strowman has been know to bulldoze anyone in his path.

The Monster of all Monsters has already missed almost a year's action due to a neck surgery and would be raring to get back to his deserved position in WWE, that of a champion. This means the existing champions on the blue brand are marked men, and none more so than Logan Paul if The Monster Among Men decides to go after the US Title.