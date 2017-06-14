From the WWE Rumor Mill: Favourite to win Money In The Bank Ladder match revealed

A certain "artist" might just win it all at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

The 6-man ladder match might be won by a certain artist

What’s the story?

As per Cageside Seats, it is being rumoured that the current favourite to win the men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match is none other than former two-time NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn’t know...

Shinsuke Nakamura is a 37-year-old Japanese WWE Superstar who has performed extensively on the Japanese professional wrestling circuit. Nakamura signed with the WWE in 2016 and has since won the NXT Championship two times. He hasn’t struck gold on SmackDown LIVE yet, however.

Nakamura will be facing off against United States Champion Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and AJ Styles at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view in a Money In The Bank Ladder match.

The winner of the match will get a WWE Championship match contract which would guarantee them a shot at the title. The Championship is currently held by Jinder Mahal and will also be on the line in the PPV when Mahal faces off against Randy Orton.

Nakamura has only had one PPV match as part of the main roster prior to Money In The Bank, the match was a singles contest that Nakamura had won by defeating Dolph Ziggler at Backlash 2017.

The heart of the matter

Shinsuke Nakamura is being projected, as per rumours, as being the current favourite for winning the men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

If Shinsuke Nakamura wins the match, he will get a shot at the WWE Championship against either Jinder Mahal or Randy Orton, depending on which one of the two happens to walk away with the strap at the pay-per-view.

Nakamura hasn't been involved in any title feuds on SmackDown LIVE as of yet. However, with rumours of John Cena being primed to face off against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam 2017 recently picking up steam, it will be interesting to see how the storylines develop, were Nakamura to win.

What’s next?

Nakamura being the favourite to win the Money In The Bank Ladder match is only a rumour at this point, with betting odds (as per 5dimes) not backing him to become the winner of the match as of yet.

As of this writing, Nakamura, as per 5dimes is the 5th most likely Superstar to win the Money In The Bank Ladder match at +700 betting odds, while Baron Corbin is currently the betting favourite to win the match at -210. Betting odds are subject to change once the “smart money” comes in a few hours prior to the pay-per-view, however.

Money In The Bank will be held on 18th of June, 2017 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri and will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

Author’s take

Nothing would make me happier than seeing Shinsuke Nakamura win his first ever Money In The Bank Ladder match. Nakamura is the most charismatic performer on the entire WWE roster right now and a run with the Championship for him would be nothing short of incredible.

Nakamura has many obstacles in his way that he will have to get rid of before he reaches the Championship gold in all fairness, but until then, a fan can dream!

