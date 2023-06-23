How many of Roman Reigns' family members are currently wrestling? Exploring the huge Anoa'i family

Over the years, Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy in the world of wrestling. Whether having a long title reign, or an intriguing storyline, Reigns has done it all. However, in doing so, The Tribal Chief has only brought more glory to the legendary wrestling family he belongs to.

Reigns comes from the Anoa'i family, which has produced some legendary wrestlers over the years. While the past of this family has a rich heritage in wrestling, the future seems bright as well. Currently, apart from Roman Reigns, he also has his cousins in the same business.

Among some of his most notable relatives, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are probably the most recognized wrestlers after Reigns. Solo Sikoa, too, is a relative of Reigns. Together, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos were members of a faction by the name of The Bloodline.

Former WWE Superstar Naomi, too, is related to Roman Reigns as she is married to Jimmy Uso. However, that's not all. Reigns has two more cousins named Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu. While Jacob is signed to Major League Wrestling, Zilla is set to make his debut soon in Reality of Wrestling.

Roman Reigns' cousin Zilla Fatu is set to make his debut

The son of the legendary superstar Umaga, Zilla Fatu is the upcoming name in the Anoa'i family. After beginning his training in the month of December last year, Fatu now seems ready for his in-ring debut.

Next month, Fatu will be seen competing at Reality of Wrestling. The promotion in which Fatu will debut, is run by NXT commentator and WWE legend Booker T. Fatu will be competing at ROW's Summer of Champions event on July 15th.

This is indeed a big step for Fatu as he will be looking forward to carrying his father and family's legacy. If Zilla manages to stay hungry and disciplined, a WWE call-up might be a real possibility for the youngster.

Jacob Fatu expressed his interest in being at WWE

Among the currently active and notable wrestlers in the Anoa'i family, Jacob Fatu is someone to watch out for. A former MLW Heavyweight Champion, he is currently the promotion's open-weight champion. Considering his talent, wrestling fans believe Fatu deserves to be called up to WWE.

Jacob Fatu also wants to be there. During a recent interview, Fatu expressed his desire to compete in WWE. The MLW Openweight Champion also spoke about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He said:

"Do I want to be there? Yeah, absolutely. But then again, I didn't expect to be at MLW this long. It's really in God's hands. I'm thankful for it. I watch my brothers every day. Like Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they're doing. That feeling of what they're doing is real. If you ask me, it's God's timing. I'm going to leave it at that. There ain't no telling."

Watch Jacob Fatu wrestling in the video below:

While it might be some time before we see Jacob Fatu inside a WWE ring, the wait will certainly be worthwhile. However, it will also be interesting to see how Fatu's career progresses in Major League Wrestling.

