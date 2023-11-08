Is Becky Lynch secretly planning her WWE retirement? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch is one of the top stars in WWE and has achieved almost everything in her remarkable career. Lynch has recently been on a mission to groom youngsters for the next generation and elevate the new talents on the roster.

She has uplifted the women's division with her star power, paving the way for budding talents to shine. Moreover, the 36-year-old has been giving the spotlight to the overlooked talents on the roster.

It looks like Becky Lynch has been giving back to this industry now that she is a veteran with almost nothing more to accomplish. As a result, there has been alarming concern among the fans.

A wide section of fans believe that she could be secretly planning her retirement. However, this is not the case, as Big Time Becks isn't going anywhere as of now and will continue to grace her presence.

She does not intend to retire from pro wrestling anytime soon. Back in March this year, the former Women's Champion said in an interview that she has a few more years to go before wrapping up her career.

Therefore, the possibility of Becky Lynch's retirement at this point is quite low, as she is a juggernaut in the women's division and has much to offer.

Becky Lynch's potential opponent for WrestleMania 40

Although WrestleMania 40 has months to go, WWE has seemingly started to sow the seeds for the storylines. One of the tales that the company has possibly started to weave is of Becky Lynch's road to WrestleMania.

The Man is expected to battle the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, at The Showcase of the Immortals next year, and WWE has seemingly sown the seeds for this potential feud.

The two superstars crossed paths several times on the main roster. On the December 5, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley had a bloodthirsty staredown with Lynch on the ramp.

Moreover, on the June 26 episode of RAW, the two top stars had a face-to-face confrontation where they exchanged some words. Very recently, they were involved in an ephemeral face-off on the October 16 episode of the red brand.

It looks like WWE has been subtly teasing a future encounter between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. The Man could set his eyes on The Eradicator, as she is currently the Women's World Champion.

The two superstars will likely lock horns at WrestleMania 40 next year in an epic showdown for the first time ever.

