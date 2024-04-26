Is Roman Reigns working with WWE partnerships during time away? Details on the former champion's recent viral clip

Roman Reigns has taken time away from WWE after losing his Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief is currently working on a filming project, but it is not part of WWE partnerships.

A video recently emerged showing Roman Reigns talking with a young WWE fan as part of the company's Make-A-Wish project. However, this clip is not new; it took place a few years ago.

Reigns is currently working on a film project. In which he will join actress and singer Keke Palmer and comedians Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson in a 'heist comedy.' No more details of the film have been revealed yet.

As for his WWE return, it is expected to take place before SummerSlam, as he is being advertised for the final SmackDown before the summer's Premium Live Event on Friday, August 2.

What plans can WWE have for Roman Reigns' return?

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns should return right before SummerSlam, which means he will take four months off before returning.

With that in mind, the obvious plan for him is to return and challenge Solo Sikoa, who has emerged as the leader of The Bloodline since The Rock and Reigns left after WrestleMania 40.

If this happens, he will return as babyface, since Sikoa has emerged as a heel since joining the faction.

The other plan is to remain a heel and come back to challenge Cody Rhodes to take his title back. The feud between Rhodes and Reigns started at WrestleMania 39 and intensified in the build-up of 'Mania 40 and the two-night premium event in Philadelphia.

A third plan could be a return from Reigns at SummerSlam and a feud with The Rock, as the Final Boss should return at some point in late summer once his filming duties are over.

If this happens, Roman Reigns should return as babyface and battle The Rock, most likely for the leading spot at The Bloodline.