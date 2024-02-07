John Cena to reunite with 39-year-old star for a massive tag team match at WrestleMania XL? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is one of the most iconic superstars in WWE history, and in many ways has inspired a generation of professional wrestling. At the age of 46, he is at the tail end of his career but still has a lot of gas left in the tank. Nevertheless, he has hinted at retiring soon, but not without a final match. And, while that may not be at WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe could see him reunite with a 39-year-old for a massive tag team two months from now.

The 39-year-old superstar in question is Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter has been caught up in a bit of a jam recently, with a feud involving Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller. And, while his conflict with Paul seems to be done, his problems with Theory and Waller have just begun. Assuming it carries on to WrestleMania, he may need some backup at The Show of Shows.

Enter John Cena, who has teamed up with KO before. The Leader of the Cenation has had his own set of clashes with both Theory and Waller in the past. Couple that with the fact that he and Owens have worked together in taking out a Bloodline pairing that included Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns, and A-Town Down Under should be light work.

Granted, this is all just theory at this point, but there's no reason why the two can't join hands once more at WrestleMania. That being said, the booking all comes down to what WWE has in mind, so the fans will just have to wait and see what goes down come April 6th or 7th.

John Cena has replaced Brock Lesnar on the cover of WWE 2K24

There is no denying that the WWE Universe is thrilled that WrestleMania is only two months away. However, there will be much more for them to get thrilled about in the weeks preceding The Showcase of the Immortals. Aside from RAW, SmackDown, and Elimination Chamber, fans of the WWE Universe will be anticipating the arrival of WWE 2K24.

However, it is now evident that The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has essentially been taken out of the game in light of the current situation surrounding him. This includes the artwork that was used as the cover for the 40 years of WrestleMania edition, which included him. Now, none other than 16-time world champion John Cena has taken his spot.

Expand Tweet

John Cena is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and certainly deserves to be on the cover. The WWE Universe will surely be looking forward to selecting him once they get the game up and running.

Are you excited for the release of WWE 2K24? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE