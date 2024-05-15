LA Knight must call 20-time WWE champion to help him against The Bloodline in his King of the Ring match on SmackDown

The second-round (quarterfinals) matches of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament will continue on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Superstars such as Randy Orton, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga will present strong challenges to advance to the next round of the tournament. The Viper will take on Melo while The Megastar will compete against The Bloodline member.

While Orton vs. Hayes likely should not have any interference, Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa may cause interference in some shape or form during LA Knight's match against Tama Tonga, just like they did when Tama competed against Angelo Dawkins. To avoid any such possible interference, LA Knight must take help from Randy Orton, who is a 20-time WWE champion, to help him against The Bloodline in his King of the Ring tournament match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

There are a variety of reasons why The Megastar should seek help from The Legend Killer against The Bloodline in the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

LA Knight needs someone to neutralize The Bloodline

Randy Orton has a bitter history with The Bloodline. The Viper and Kevin Owens lost to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a tag team match at Backlash France because of the debuting Tonga Loa's interference. So, it is safe to assume that The Apex Predator is very much frustrated with The Bloodline.

During the 2024 King of the Ring tournament match between LA Knight and Tama Tonga, Randy Orton could be present ringside to stop any type of ambush or distraction that The Bloodline may plan to run. Moreover, The Viper will be more cautious to avoid getting attacked by The Bloodline after witnessing what happened with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins recently. Knight's best chance of not having The Bloodline do anything shady to cost him the match is by taking help from Orton during his match.

The 2024 King of the Ring tournament should be contested in a fair manner

In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the WWE Superstars who will win their respective 2024 King of the Ring tournament matches will advance to the next round (semifinals). So far, the matches have been contested fairly, except when The Bloodline distracted Angelo Dawkins by attacking Montez Ford. Moving forward, the winner of the scheduled matches should be someone who fought fair and square.

The finals of the tournament will be held at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

To make sure that The Bloodline does not employ any dirty tricks in his match on SmackDown, LA Knight must seek help from Randy Orton when he goes one-on-one with Tama Tonga.

Randy Orton will benefit by helping LA Knight

If Tama Tonga is eliminated in the second round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament against LA Knight, Randy Orton will not have to face Tonga if he advances to the semifinals of the tournament. Keeping this narrative in mind, The Viper must help The Megastar to counter any interferences caused by The Bloodline and eventually defeat Tonga.

There is a strong chance that the Samoan faction might interfere during the semifinal matches of Knight or Orton to avenge the loss of Tama Tonga if that indeed happens in the upcoming episode of SmackDown. During that time, Knight and Orton can either fend them off ringside together or some other superstar such as Jey Uso can come to their rescue.