John Cena will compete in a handicap match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the upcoming WWE Fastlane 2023 event.

At present, Cena is without a partner; however, this situation could change during the WWE Fastlane event should The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, grace fans with his presence in Indianapolis.

Brock Lesnar can then turn the heel on John Cena on the instructions of Paul Heyman. Heyman and Lesnar aren't on the same page since Heyman's association with Reigns. However, it is worth noting that Lesnar, being the initial protégé of Heyman within the WWE, may still be inclined to offer assistance.

Lesnar could pretend to be Cena's partner and then attack him, reminiscent of what he did with Cody Rhodes a few months ago. Brock Lesnar has a reputation for doing whatever he desires, and this disposition will not change should he choose to return to the scene on October 7.

Brock Lesnar's next move in WWE appears undetermined after the conclusion of his rivalry with Rhodes. Lesnar, as a free agent, can choose anyone from the WWE roster to be the next visitor to Suplex City. Hence, there’s no stopping him from setting his eyes on the 16-time World Champion.

Throughout the years, Cena and Lesnar have had notable rivalries in WWE. They both debuted around the same time and have been at each other's throats in countless matches over the past two decades.

Both superstars have significant wins against each other, and it is always a delight for the fans whenever they grace the squared circle as opponents. A feud between Brock Lesnar and John Cena leading up to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia will be a treat for viewers if Brock turns up to cost John Cena the match against The Bloodline.

Lesnar's status for Fastlane is currently unknown. But The Beast has reportedly been advertised for the PLE despite there being no official confirmation of him working the event.

Where will WWE Fastlane 2023 be held?

The WWE Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place on October 7th, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The show marks the seventh edition of the event and arrives during a period of ongoing prosperity for WWE. The forthcoming event holds the potential to be a captivating spectacle since the great John Cena will be wrestling for the first time since WrestleMania 39.

With that being said, the company officially announced two matchups for the event on RAW this week, and it is anticipated that other matchups will be disclosed on SmackDown tonight. Here are the matches officially confirmed by WWE.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena vs. The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa – Two-on-One Handicap match

