Major match with Hall of Famer, rivalry to finally end - 5 things Bayley can do at WrestleMania following WWE RAW

Things didn't quite go Bayley's way this week on WWE RAW. Both she and her rival Becky Lynch wanted to earn their way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Montreal this Saturday, but neither managed to do so.

The Man & The Role Model battled it out against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match. The stipulation was that if either Becky or Bayley won the bout, the winner would be added to the six-woman match aiming to crown a new number-one contender. If Bianca won the bout, neither would be included.

Unfortunately, both Becky and Bayley failed to win the match and now have no clear path to WrestleMania. Still, there's no guarantee that the talented stars won't find their way onto the major card.

Becky Lynch has a handful of intriguing ways to still appear on WrestleMania, but the same also applies to Bayley. She could appear on the show as an in-ring talent or manager or even use her microphone skills. What can Bayley do on The Show Of Shows in April?

Listed below are five things Bayley can do at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood.

#5. Bayley could be at ringside to support IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

While Bayley portrays an egomaniac whose sole focus is her own success, the real person is anything but that. Based on stories, reports, and interviews from Bayley herself and others, very few care as much about the health of the industry as the former RAW Women's Champion.

A great example is the Damage CTRL faction. Bayley wanted the stable to help elevate the talent she believed deserved a major opportunity. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were the two superstars picked and have since become top female stars in the tag team division of WWE.

Bayley could choose to spend WrestleMania 39 in the corner of IYO and Dakota. The pair are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and will most likely defend their title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Role Model may choose to sit back, support them, and let the tag team soak up the spotlight.

#4. She could have a blowoff match with Becky Lynch

Bayley & Becky Lynch have a lot of history together, but at the same time, they've spent less time on-screen as rivals than many may expect. The stars are forever linked as they both made their main roster debuts at the same time, helping kickstart the Women's Evolution.

Still, they haven't had much interaction on television until 2022. SummerSlam kicked off their rivalry, and the pair have been butting heads ever since, even battling inside WarGames and in a Steel Cage Match on RAW.

Their rivalry doesn't seem to be over anytime soon, especially based on what went down on WWE RAW this Monday. WrestleMania Hollywood could feature a blowoff match between the two women on the card. Could they clash in a Last Woman Standing Match or even inside Hell in a Cell? Only time will tell how their rivalry will conclude.

#3. Damage CTRL could have a six-woman tag team match

Damage CTRL

As noted, Bayley helped create and lead the Damage CTRL faction. She, alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, has been a dominant force ever since forming at SummerSlam 2022.

Their impressive time together has led to multiple WWE Women's Tag Team Title reigns and major Premium Live Event bouts, including at Crown Jewel & Survivor Series WarGames. Their six-woman tag team matches are often a highlight of whatever show the bout takes place on.

Given that Bayley seemingly has no opportunity for a singles championship at WrestleMania this year, she's unlikely to chase after gold already in her group. Hence, a six-woman tag team match could be a logical pivot. Could Damage CTRL fight Becky Lynch, Lita, & Trish Stratus at the big event? Perhaps they could fight Becky, Candice LeRae, & Mia Yim? There are several other intriguing options on the list.

#2. Bayley could host Ding Dong, Hello! at the big show

Bayley hosting on NXT

Bayley is an extremely talented WWE Superstar. She's one of the best in-ring performers in the company, both in the women's division and outside of it. She has great looks and charisma. In addition to those positive attributes, Bayley has also developed into a great speaker.

While The Hugger was a quiet and shy superstar who sometimes struggled to get her points across, Bayley evolved and became The Role Model fans know today. Not only does she love to talk, but she's become great at it. In fact, Bayley even has her own talk show.

The Role Model could take Ding Dong, Hello! to WrestleMania. This would give her a major spotlight at The Show Of Shows. Of course, that didn't quite work out for Kevin Owens & The KO Show at WrestleMania 38, but it could go better for Bayley.

#1. She can go one-on-one with Lita at WWE WrestleMania

Lita is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Whether as a singles star or in Team Xtreme, she was a hit during both the Attitude & Ruthless Aggression eras of WWE. The Hall of Famer is also a former WWE Women's Champion.

She most recently appeared on an episode of RAW, saving Becky Lynch from a three-on-one beatdown by Damage CTRL. Bayley was upset by Lita's interference and left fans wondering if more would come from that appearance.

Bayley could potentially challenge Lita to a match at WWE WrestleMania. She could fight a former favorite of hers who has since turned into a bitter rival. In doing so, Bayley could have a WrestleMania moment that will live forever.

