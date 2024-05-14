Michael Cole ignored former champion in an unfortunate botch on WWE RAW; what did he say?

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured the Quarterfinal matches of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. The four superstars who were scheduled to compete were Gunther, Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso, and Ilja Dragunov. The Yeet Master battled The Mad Dragon and pinned him to advance to the Semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. On the other hand, The Ring General defeated The New Day member on RAW to advance to the Semifinals as well. Gunther and Jey Uso will now battle on the upcoming episode of RAW to secure a spot in the finals.

During the latest episode of the red brand, WWE commentator Michael Cole spoke about the men who had defeated The Ring General before. He mentioned the names of Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn as the two people who have previously pinned Gunther. However, Cole did not mention Bron Breakker, who pinned the former Intercontinental Champion before Sami Zayn's victory at WrestleMania XL.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew's victory over The Ring General was the latter's last match in NXT before being called up to the main roster.

On the other hand, while it is true that Ilja Dragunov ended Gunther's 870-day reign as the NXT UK Champion at NXT TakeOver 36, it was not a pinfall victory. The Mad Dragon had won via submission against The Ring General.

WWE RAW has two Semi-final matches of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament scheduled for next week

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, four superstars advanced to the Semifinals of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament. Jey Uso advanced by defeating Ilja Dragunov, Gunther defeated Kofi Kingston, IYO SKY beat Shayna Baszler, and Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark.

In the upcoming episode of RAW, Jey Uso will battle Gunther while IYO SKY will compete against Lyra Valkyria in the Semifinals of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament. Whoever wins the Semifinals will secure a spot in the finals which are scheduled to be held at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Talking about SmackDown, the Quarterfinals and Semifinals of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament will be held on the upcoming episode and on the May 24 episode of the blue brand, respectively.

