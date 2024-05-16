29-year-old female WWE star breaks silence on helping CM Punk

A WWE Superstar has finally opened up about her interaction with CM Punk last year. She met The Second City Saint on a flight from Tampa to Chicago.

In an interview with the MMA Hour last month, Punk revealed that he met Liv Morgan on a plane before his sneaky backstage visit to RAW in April 2023. He mentioned that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was a "sweetheart" for helping him find his earbuds that fell out of his pocket while sleeping on the flight.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former Riott Squad member was asked to share what exactly happened on the abovementioned flight. Liv Morgan said she introduced herself to CM Punk, who was sitting in front of her on the plane.

"I’m on a Tampa flight heading to Chicago for Monday Night RAW. A couple of us live in Tampa so it’s a couple of us on the flight. He is just right in front of me in first class. And so I’m just like, 'Hi, I’m Gionna.' And he’s like, 'Hi, I’m Phil,' and we just introduced ourselves. I think I’d fallen asleep for most of the flight. I wake up to him kind of scrambling, he had lost his AirPods and everyone’s deboarding, and I’m right behind him," she said.

The 29-year-old female WWE star also shared that The Best in the World had dropped his AirPods while sleeping and she helped him find them. Morgan added:

"So I’m like, 'Oh, maybe it’s in my seat, maybe it fell in my bag.' So I kind of just stayed to help him find the AirPods, but he actually found the AirPods, I think they were stuck in a seat. I wanted to help him find his AirPods. And like I said, I’m right behind him, so it’s very possible that it’s maybe somewhere in my stuff or in my seat. And I like to give a helping hand when needed so I wanted to help out where I could."

Watch the full interview below.

CM Punk has good news for WWE fans

The Straight Edge Superstar is currently out of in-ring action due to a triceps injury he sustained at the hands of Drew McIntyre in January 2024. Meanwhile, fans are wondering when he will return to the squared circle.

Amid much speculation about his injury status, CM Punk had some good news for his fans. Yesterday, the 45-year-old announced that his character was available to play on WWE 2K24. Punk also took a hilarious shot at The Scottish Psychopath in a video on Instagram.

"Play with me! #WWE2K24," he wrote.

Check out the post below.

WWE fans must wait to see when Punk and McIntyre will settle their differences inside the squared circle.

