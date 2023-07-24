29-year-old star opens up about jealousy in WWE after sharing spot with Becky Lynch

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark recently spoke about jealousy within the locker room after sharing screen time with Becky Lynch. Not only is the 29-year-old star getting a significant push on the main roster but also rubbing shoulders with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

At Night of Champions 2023, Stark joined forces with Stratus to help her emerge victorious against Becky Lynch. A few weeks later, the former NXT Women's Champion also defeated The Man on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

While speaking on the Zaslow Show, Zoey Stark admitted that she assumed that her main roster push would be a slow transition, but the radical push has surprised her.

The former NXT star also asserted that she does not worry about "jealousy" from other superstars as she has worked hard to be in the position she is in right now.

"I’m not worried about jealousy, I’m here for me, not for them. If they want to be in my position, they better work as hard, if not harder, than I do, which is nearly impossible. No one is going to work as hard as I do," Stark said. [H/T - Fightful]

Becky Lynch will face Trish Stratus once again under a few conditions

Former women's champion Becky Lynch is not over the defeat she suffered in Saudi Arabia at the hands of Trish Stratus.

During last week's edition of Miz TV, Big Time Becks challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a rematch. However, when the Hall of Famer appeared with Zoey Stark, she placed three bizarre conditions to accept the challenge.

First, the former women's champion will have to pick up a win over the former NXT star. Next, if the 29-year-old wins, Lynch will have to go down on her knees and say, "Thank You, Trish," as well as tattoo the exact words across her chest.

Only time will tell if Becky Lynch can come out on top after accepting the conditions to face Trish Stratus at SummerSlam.

Do you want to see Big Time Becks vs. the WWE Hall of Famer once again? Sound off in the comments section below.