34-year-old WWE star sends a heartwarming message to Mercedes Moné and former tag team champion

WWE SmackDown Superstar Xia Li reacted to Mercedes Moné and KAIRI hugging each other at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has won her first title since leaving WWE. She was crowned the IWGP Women's Champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

She defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion KAIRI (The Kabuki Warriors) in the first of two main events, as the two women pushed each other to the limit. Midway through the match, Mercedes also put her challenger through the table. She hit The Monè Maker to emerge victorious.

Following the match, the Champion and KAIRI shared a moment of respect by hugging each other. Xia Li took to Twitter to pay her love and respect to former WWE Superstars Monè and KAIRI with a two-word heartfelt message.

"Love both," Li wrote.

You can check out the 34-year-old star's tweet below:

Mercedes Moné, after dethroning KAIRI, has now become the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion in history.

After WWE Elimination Chamber, Mercedes Moné shared a photo with Sami Zayn

The former SmackDown Women's Champion sent Sami Zayn a four-word message following his match against Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

Even though the Elimination Chamber was held in his hometown of Montreal, Canada, Zayn was unable to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Mone took to Twitter to share an old photo of herself with the former Honorary Uce.

"Pro wrestling is magical," she wrote.

You can check Mercedes Mone's tweet below:

Despite the loss, Sami Zayn looked sharp by the end of the night, hitting a Helluva Kick on The Tribal Chief.

Kevin Owens made his first appearance since his title match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble 2023. The Prizefighter also assisted the former Intercontinental Champion to take down The Bloodline.

What did you think of Mone's heartwarming message to Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

