38-year-old WWE Superstar surprisingly makes a wholesome comment about Finn Balor in an update about his health

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin amazed the WWE Universe as he sent well wishes to the recently injured Finn Balor.

Two weeks ago, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest collided in a Tag Team Turmoil match-up for the RAW tag team titles. However, Balor suffered an injury during the contest when they faced The Alpha Academy, forcing him to step down and replace Dominik Mysterio in his position.

Taking to Twitter, The Modern Day Wrestling God shared his experience from the latest episode of RAW as he faced the other best WWE Superstars in the ring for the US title shot.

Baron Corbin stated that he was in stinging pain, and it was hard to swallow the defeat next to The Miz, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, and Balor. However, a Judgment Day member competing in an epic battle carrying an injury grabbed the former United States Champion's attention.

"Yo, I'm so sore from the 6 man elimination match last night. It really su*ked not to win, but there's nothing better than getting in the ring and competing against five other absolute animals for a shot of the title. Lastly, I still hate all of them aside from maybe @FinnBalor," Baron wrote.

You can check out Modern Day Wrestling God's tweet here:

Finn Balor spoke about his WrestleMania 34 entrance

The Demon made his WrestleMania debut with members of New Orleans' LGBTQ+ community at WrestleMania 34. Everyone at the entrance wore Finn's iconic "Balor Club For Everyone" t-shirt.

Finn Balor recently appeared on BT Sport with WWE to discuss a wide range of topics. When asked how his WrestleMania 34 entrance came about, Balor explained that it was something important he wanted to use his platform for and that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon gave him the go-ahead.

"And then it was about three weeks before Mania, and I brought it to Hunter and Stephanie, and they jumped on it straightaway and said 100% you can do that," Balor said.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



🏳️‍ Flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBQT+ community,



#WhatWentDown "That was a more important moment than any 'Demon' entrance could have ever been."🏳️‍Flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBQT+ community, @FinnBalor discusses his iconic entrance at WrestleMania 34. "That was a more important moment than any 'Demon' entrance could have ever been."🏳️‍🌈 Flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBQT+ community, @FinnBalor discusses his iconic entrance at WrestleMania 34.#WhatWentDown https://t.co/RLcqRg23qx

The former Universal Champion also stated that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon assisted him in connecting with the LGBTQ+ community in New Orleans to make his entrance a reality.

Do you want to see Balor win the 2023 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes