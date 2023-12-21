39-year-old star wants to see CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch at Backlash 2024: "TAKE MY MONEY!"

A former WWE Superstar wants to see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch take on CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team match.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins recently came face-to-face on an episode of WWE RAW. Fans speculate that The Voice of The Voiceless will win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and head to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Backlash 2024 is all set to emanate from France on May 4, 2024. A fan-made match graphic is currently making the rounds on Twitter, showing a potential Mixed Tag Team match pitting CM Punk and AJ Lee with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The graphic came to former WWE Superstar JTG's notice, and the 39-year-old shared it on his official Twitter handle.

"TAKE MY MONEY! Yeah! Yeah!" he wrote.

Judging by his caption, he desperately wants to see this dream encounter become reality.

After CM Punk, will AJ Lee return to WWE as well?

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled a match since her final WWE outing in 2015. She has done quite well for herself as an author and a screenwriter since her WWE exit. Only time will tell if Lee makes a WWE return as well, now that Punk is back.

Lee was incredibly popular when she was a regular act on WWE TV. Many fans credit her as being responsible for the Women's Revolution.

Lynch currently wrestles on WWE RAW and has major goals in mind for the next year. She wants to take on Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship at next year's WrestleMania.

It would be interesting to hear Lynch's thoughts on a blockbuster Mixed Tag Team match where she gets to team up with Rollins after a long time.

What do you think? Would you like to see this Mixed Tag Team match in the near future?