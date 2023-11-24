42-year-old star on potentially signing with WWE, says "things can happen"

A major star outside WWE recently gave his honest opinion on whether he would ever sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is none other than Kenny King - a former IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor star. The 42-year-old star tried getting into World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002 during the second season of Tough Enough, but it didn't work out.

Ever since then, King has worked his way up and has had successful stints in ROH and TNA by winning several titles. The star left IMPACT Wrestling on November 16, 2023.

During a conversation with Bryan Asbury on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Kenny King was asked whether he has aspirations to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 42-year-old star believes he is too old to join the Stamford-based promotion despite having a meeting with them before. King shared LA Knight's example, stating that if he was in his prime years and WWE would have tried to sign him, it would have meant something.

However, Kenny King has not shut the door on possibly joining World Wrestling Entertainment as he noted things can happen.

"So it’s kind of a silly mentality that they have there. But you never know, things can happen. When my in-ring career is done, there’s always a whole host of possibilities and things that could happen. But as far as that’s concerned, I guess I’m too old to wrestle for WWE, which is fine," King said. [H/T: PWMania]

Kenny King has won a Tag Team Championship with a current WWE star, Dragon Lee

SmackDown star Dragon Lee, before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, was a part of Ring of Honor from 2016 to 2021.

Lee and Kenny King were part of a heel faction, La Faccion Ingobernable, alongside Rush in late 2019. However, since ROH was on a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the three men continued their alliance in 2021.

The 42-year-old star and current SmackDown Superstar defeated The Foundation (Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal) to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen if Kenny King will sign a contract with the Stamford-based promotion and team up with Dragon Lee again on SmackDowm.

