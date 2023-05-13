Bayley sends an interesting message to John Cena on social media

WWE star Bayley took to social media to send a message to John Cena. She reacted to a video of Cena describing several WWE Superstars with a one-word response.

The clip was posted by WWE Games on their official Instagram handle. In the video, Cena is seen describing Bayley as 'Ding-Dong'.

Check out the video featuring Cena:

The Role Model sarcastically reacted to the same by stating that Cena actually used two words to describe her.

"THAT'S 2 WORDS MR. @JOHNCENA," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Bayley's message to John Cena is clear Bayley's message to John Cena is clear 😂 https://t.co/Dn4VIArnto

AJ Styles recently spoke about his classic matches against John Cena

AJ Styles recently spoke about his classic matches against John Cena. The two men crossed paths back in 2016-17.

Speaking on WWE The Bump, Styles was asked about his favorite match. He stated that his matches against Cena at SummerSlam and at Royal Rumble were two of his best matches. Styles said:

"I always say the fans make the match. There's no doubt, that you had two guys, you've heard me say this before, you thought that would never meet in a ring, and there it was, John Cena and AJ Styles, in the same ring together. In my opinion, we had some classic matches. So, I would say, Summerslam, or the Royal Rumble match that we had. Either one of those would do."

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips John Cena sitting in the crowd area during one of the 205 shows in the pandemic to watch the talent. Such a class act. John Cena sitting in the crowd area during one of the 205 shows in the pandemic to watch the talent. Such a class act. https://t.co/o7eiWU3oUY

Cena's latest match in the WWE was against Austin Theory, whom he faced at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately for all die-hard Cena fans, the veteran was unsuccessful in capturing the United States Championship.

The Cenation Leader is currently focusing on his ventures outside of professional wrestling, mostly focusing on Hollywood. However, fans could expect Cena to make a return at some point down the line, presumably later in the summer.

Who should be Cena's next opponent in WWE? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes