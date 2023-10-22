Bloodline member teases potential showdown with 25-time champion following WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa targetted John Cena after the recent issues between the former World Champion and The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso was in a position to provide backup until Jey Uso invaded the show and was able to take out his own brother. Despite John Cena's limited schedule in WWE and the fact that his future remains unclear.

The GOAT has been rumored to face Sikoa for quite some time now, and recently, the Street Champion appears to be teasing another showdown following SmackDown. The Bloodline member posted a picture of him confronting Cena on the recent episode of the blue brand.

John Cena is expected to be part of Crown Jewel in 13 days, and could this be a hint that he will be wrestling Solo Sikoa? At present, there are several combustible elements surrounding The Bloodline, but Roman Reigns' Championship is the only match that has been announced for the stable.

John Cena was able to help LA Knight defeat Sikoa and Jimmy Uso back at Fastlane, and Solo could now be looking for some revenge or prove he could defeat Cena one-on-one if given the chance.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel is shaping up with just over a week to go until the show, Logan Paul will return to the ring to wrestle Rey Mysterio for his United States Championship, while Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Championship on the line in a fatal five-way match.

Roman Reigns will also return to action for the first time since SummerSlam when he takes on LA Knight with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Many other matches will be announced for the show this week before the trip to the Middle East, and Solo Sikoa vs. John Cena could be one of them.

