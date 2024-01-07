Brock Lesnar to return after over five months to feud with a brand-new WWE faction for the first time? Fans are sure of it!

Brock Lesnar has been dearly missed by the WWE Universe, as it's been a few months since The Beast Incarnate last appeared for the company. Recently, fans reacted to a segment from Friday Night SmackDown, and some believe that this would lead to The Beast Incarnate's return.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Karrion Kross shocked the world when he finally aligned with the Authors of Pain after weeks of teasing and vignettes. The Herald of Doomsday found a new life on WWE's main roster after a return from a long hiatus.

However, fans were surprised to see his new finisher, which he performed on Bobby Lashley, to close the segment. It's been a few months since Kross has been using a new move during dark matches, but fans compared it to Brock Lesnar's F-5 and believe that The Beast could return to the promotion to go after the stable.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There's no report on when Brock Lesnar will return to weekly television ahead of WrestleMania 40. The Beast Incarnate was last seen at WWE SummerSlam 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes in their third match of the year.

WWE won't book another Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk, according to Disco Inferno

In 2013, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk had a short program during the summer when Paul Heyman turned on The Second City Saint. The two also had a match in which The Beast Incarnate won.

Unfortunately, WWE never booked a rematch between the two stars before Punk departed from the company. Speaking on Keepin It 100, Disco Inferno believes that the management won't book a sequel to the highly anticipated match.

"They're not going to do that match. It doesn't really make sense, you know? Well, the problem is when Punk and Brock wrestled before this was before Punk went to UFC, so now the aura of two UFC guys competing against each other in the WWE ring after seeing what Punk did in the UFC it's kind of like, why would you even go here because that's on the back of people's minds, you know, it's ridiculous,"

He added:

"He'd take a lot of Suplex City. He could absolutely get through the match. Brock is a lot safer than people think he is because when he throws you, he gives you room to land safely."

Check out the video below:

Punk has been working on live events upon his return. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate hasn't competed in 2024 yet.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comment section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.