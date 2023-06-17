Charlotte Flair sends one-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has sent a one-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand will be emanating from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his return tonight to deal with the ongoing dysfunction within The Bloodline.

There will be a Tag Team Gauntlet match to determine Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' next opponents for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. LWO's Zelina Vega is also scheduled to compete against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY in a singles match.

Charlotte Flair will be the guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect" this week on SmackDown. The Queen recently returned to the blue brand and confronted WWE Women's Champion Asuka as she was presented with the new championship. Flair took to Twitter today to send a one-word message ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

"HER. ⚡️," she tweeted.

Wrestling veteran believes Bianca Belair could turn heel after Charlotte Flair's return on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette believes Bianca Belair could turn heel following the events on last week's SmackDown.

WWE official Adam Pearce promised Bianca Belair that she would get a rematch against Asuka for the title after The Empress of Tomorrow defeated The EST at Night of Champions. Pearce requested that Bianca Belair not interrupt Asuka's title presentation, and she agreed in exchange for a future title shot.

However, Pearce then said that Charlotte Flair would get a title shot when she interrupted the presentation, and Jim Cornette believes that could lead to a heel turn for Belair. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the 61-year-old wondered if the company is planning to turn Bianca heel in the weeks ahead.

"And then Charlotte challenges Asuka and Asuka screams and gargles yes... Think they gonna switch Bianca heel? Because she's not happy," he added. [1:44 - 3:11]

Bianca Belair reacted to Charlotte Flair being given a title shot on social media and clearly wasn't happy with the actions of WWE official Adam Pearce. It will be interesting to see how Pearce handles the dilemma he has put himself in on SmackDown moving forward.

