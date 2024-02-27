CM Punk reacts after WWE makes a blockbuster announcement

CM Punk only has to want something in WWE for it to happen - or so it seems. The Voice of the Voiceless has now reacted to the company's latest blockbuster announcement.

The WWE 2K24 video game has been a major focus for fans and the company over the last few weeks. The ratings of different stars have come out, along with the roster lists. One name was conspicuously missing from the full roster lost of the game: Punk. A few other stars were missing, too, and fans were worried they would not be part of the game.

Punk called out the fact that he was not part of the game on Instagram, and within moments, WWE made the announcement on RAW that Punk, Jade Cargill, Pat McAfee, The Dudley Boyz, Kairi Sane, and more were all going to be added to the game as part of the Season Pass.

While Bully Ray, Kairi Sane, and others reacted to the announcement, CM Punk also did. He said, "THAT WAS FAST," as a response on his Instagram story.

CM Punk shared the answer on his story

He appeared to be quite happy, even while he was out injured.

CM Punk will have to wait for his WrestleMania moment

Although being added to the game will be great for Punk, unfortunately for him, he will have to wait for the moment that the fans all wanted from him.

Since coming back, he appeared to be heading to the WrestleMania main event - the position he always wanted for himself.

Unfortunately for him, he could not do much, as, after his torn tricep at the Royal Rumble, he was ruled out of WrestleMania. At this time, it's not sure when he'll return to the ring.