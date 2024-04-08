CM Punk reveals Cody Rhodes' chances of beating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania

WWE star CM Punk recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' chances of walking out of WrestleMania XL as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The main event of WrestleMania XL Sunday will be Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match. The Tribal Chief and The Rock ensured he had the advantage after beating Rhodes and Seth Rollins in last night's main event tag team match with The Rock.

On the Countdown to WrestleMania XL Sunday preshow, the panel discussed The American Nightmare's chances of beating Reigns in tonight's main event. CM Punk believes Rhodes still has a chance although he called it a "slim one" due to the match being under Bloodline Rules.

"If he's got a chance, it's a slim one," Punk said. "I hope he got bullets in the chamber. I hope he comes double barrels loaded. I don't know what he's gonna have to do to pull this out. I just know it's gonna have to be huge."

The deck is stacked against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL. The Bloodline will likely do everything in their power to make sure that Roman Reigns remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Under Bloodline Rules, anything goes in tonight's main event. Reigns certainly got back up with The Rock, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Cody Rhodes named Slammy Awards Male Superstar of the Year

The Slammy Awards returned earlier today and was held at WWE World in Philadelphia. Cody Rhodes was one of several superstars who won an award, with The American Nightmare being named Male Superstar of the Year.

Rhodes beat out Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Logan Paul for the accolade. It was decided by fan voting, which showed how popular the 2024 Royal Rumble winner is.

Expand Tweet

In addition to Male Superstar of the Year, Rhodes also won the Slammy Award for Best Entrance of the Year and Rivalry of the Year with Reigns. He added the three Slammy Awards to his trophy cabinet. He previously won Outstanding Achievement of Baby Oil Application in 2010 and Tag Team of the Year in 2013 with Goldust (Dustin Rhodes).

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE