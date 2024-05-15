CM Punk seemingly agrees with Drew McIntyre's major shot at him on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently reacted on social media to Drew McIntyre's major shot at him on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Drew injured CM Punk and is the cause for the latter's absence from in-ring action.

Since the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Punk and McIntyre have been in a heated feud. Although The Second City Saint has been out injured for a few months, he has been regularly showing up on television to cut some incredible promos.

However, CM Punk was absent from this week's edition of WWE RAW, and Drew McIntyre did not miss the opportunity to talk trash about him. During his promo, The Scottish Warrior took a major shot at Punk, stating Punk looked like a drug addict, without taking any drugs, before questioning fans and management for trusting the latter again.

Following the show, WWE's official Instagram handle posted a video of Drew McIntyre's promo.

"[Drew McIntyre] was cookin' last night."

In a surprising turn of events, CM Punk has reacted to the post with a like, seemingly agreeing to what his rival said on Monday.

Check out a screenshot of it below:

Screenshot of CM Punk's like on WWE's Instagram post

CM Punk said his feud with Drew McIntyre will end with him breaking the latter's face

After last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE's official X/Twitter handle posted a digital exclusive interview in which CM Punk said his feud with Drew McIntyre would end with him breaking the latter's face.

Punk also mentioned that he won't be a nice guy anymore because McIntyre took a WrestleMania moment away from him after injuring him at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble.

"It ends with me breaking his face. This isn't me being a nice guy anymore. This is about him taking time out of my career. This is about him potentially ruining a WrestleMania moment for me," said Punk.

Many fans want to see a match between The Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback