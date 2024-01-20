CM Punk shares interesting update ahead of WWE SmackDown

CM Punk, who is signed with WWE RAW, shared an interesting update ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Punk made his return to the world of professional wrestling on the 2nd ever edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. His time in All Elite Wrestling was a disaster, filled with injuries and backstage controversies. The final straw for AEW President Tony Khan occurred at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

CM Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry and his contract was terminated following the event. Jack Perry still has not appeared on AEW television since the incident, but recently returned to the spotlight in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Punk took to his Instagram story to share an update with actor Stephen Amell. The two were stars in the now-canceled Heels series and revealed that they are both ready to return.

"Ricky and Jack staying ready to return for season 3. Just book us and we will make your town!" he wrote.

Punk shares image with Stephen Amell on Instagram

Former WWE manager believes CM Punk's return pushed plans for Gunther back

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently suggested that plans for Gunther may have been pushed back a year due to CM Punk's return.

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and defeated The Miz in his last title defense on the December 18, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. The Ring General returned to the red brand this past Monday night to get involved with Imperium's rivalry against The New Day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell stated that CM Punk's return likely altered plans for the Intercontinental Champion. Mantell added that Gunther will always be over with fans and would like to see him face Roman Reigns down the line.

"The later they wait, if you fail, you at least get a year out of it. But he's (Gunther) not gonna fail. If he goes through a year, he'll stay over because he has that vibe about him, and I would actually love to see Gunther vs. Roman," Dutch Mantell said. [25:49 - 26:05]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

CM Punk is simultanously one of the most popular and most controversial wrestlers in the world today. Only time will tell if he can win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and go on to main event the first WrestleMania of his career in April.

Who do you think will win the Men's Royal Rumble match next Saturday night? Share your prediction in the comments section below.

