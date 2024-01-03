CM Punk shares one-word message following WWE RAW

CM Punk shared a one-word message following the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW last night.

The controversial star did not appear during this week's RAW in San Diego but was reportedly backstage. Last night's show featured successful title defenses by Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley. CM Punk reacted to one of The Eradicator's moves earlier today on social media.

Punk returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 after being let go by All Elite Wrestling in September. He has already announced that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and warned Seth Rollins that he could be coming after his World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk took to his Instagram story today to deliver a one-word message following RAW Day 1. The 45-year-old promoted his next appearance on WWE television, which will be next week's edition of the red brand in Portland, Oregon.

"Portland," he wrote.

Punk sends message on Instagram after Day 1.

Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis has revealed that he is excited to see what the future holds for CM Punk in WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Pettis noted that he was with Punk the week before, and the veteran didn't say anything about a possible return to the promotion. He added that Punk texted him, "Let's take over the world, brother," after he returned at Survivor Series 2023.

"I was surpised like everybody else honestly! I had CM Punk as a special guest at APFC the week before and he didn't say anything about it!...He didn't say nothing about it. One of the most humblest and most hard working guys you'll ever meet. I text him right away and his response was 'Let's take over the world brother'."

You can check out the full interview with Anthony Pettis in the video below:

Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio twice recently at WWE Live Events. It will be interesting to see if the veteran competes in a match on television ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024 later this month.

