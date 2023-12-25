Cody Rhodes achieves massive feat ahead of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and other WWE stars

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has achieved a massive feat ahead of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and other Stamford-based promotion stars.

Since Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, he has been one of the top babyfaces in the company. The American Nightmare showed this year why he is regarded as one of the best in the business by competing in the most number of matches and winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Jey Uso.

WrestleLamia's Twitter handle recently posted about the top three wrestlers who have won the most matches in 2023. Cody Rhodes topped the list with a whopping 103 wins, followed by Seth Rollins with 79, and Sami Zayn took the third spot with 60 victories. Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen as he had only wrestled 11 matches this year.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes will choose Roman Reigns if a "first-time-ever" WWE Royal Rumble spot happens

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that if somehow both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk go over the top rope at the same time and win the WWE Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare will choose Roman Reigns and The Second City Saint will choose Seth Rollins.

Apter also added that he believed Punk has a better chance of winning the Rumble than Rhodes.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody, because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed."

Fans believe Cody Rhodes will finally dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for his future.

What do you think about The American Nightmare's amazing win record in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

