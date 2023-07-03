Cody Rhodes explains the reason he never mentions recent devastating loss

Cody Rhodes recently explained why he never mentions his heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

When Cody Rhodes returned at the Royal Rumble 2023 following an injury, he was the favorite to win and headline WrestleMania. The American Nightmare was touted to be the man who would finally dethrone Roman Reigns. However, that did not turn out to be the case, as he suffered a defeat in the mega encounter thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa.

Following his loss at WrestleMania 39, Cody has talked about finishing his story but has decided not to talk at length about the loss due to running the risk of whining. Speaking to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Cody Rhodes explained his reason for doing so.

“One thing I didn’t want to do was whine. My buddy, Sean Ross Sapp, half buddy, half not. He was saying, ‘I wish Cody would talk about how he got screwed at WrestleMania.’ I’m thinking, that’s not the way to do it, I’d be kicking my own ass. No. The story is unfinished. It is. I wanted to move and try to get back to finishing it. That’s where I was at."

He continued that he could not get over the loss easily but was able to move on to the "next thing."

"I quickly didn’t get over it, it’s not a pain you get over, but I quickly was able to ‘chin up’ and move on to the next thing. Coming to Raw was really tough for me, from a character standpoint and a human standpoint. Very tough.” [H/T Ringside News]

Cody Rhodes received some valuable advice from John Cena

While it looked like Cody's momentum might have been disrupted following his WrestleMania 39 loss to Roman Reigns, that is no longer the case. The American Nightmare is still one of the most popular stars on the roster and gets a huge reaction every time he shows up.

During the Money in the Bank press conference, Cody Rhodes revealed a piece of advice John Cena gave him about staying at the top.

"John Cena told me 'You could be the champ without wearing the title but you have to be honest with yourself'. Look at the numbers everywhere you go. Look at the numbers on everything you put out. And if they are telling you that it is cruising it and it is going because there is a difference between soup du jour and my gosh, equity in someone that we've gotten behind, has earned your trust, all of that. If those numbers support that, then you are on the right path, and I have been blessed that has been the case," said Cody Rhodes.

Following his recent win against Dominik Mysterio, Rhodes will look to end his saga against Brock Lesnar. It remains to be seen whether Rhodes will vie for the world titles soon.

