Cody Rhodes praises rival ahead of title match on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes believes his current rival on WWE RAW has a bright future in the company.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso captured the titles at WWE Fastlane, but their reign was over in less than two weeks. However, the unlikely duo has a chance for revenge tonight on the red brand when they challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

During a recent appearance on Gabby AF, The American Nightmare praised Damian Priest following his victory over the veteran at Crown Jewel. Cody Rhodes noted that Priest has improved a lot in recent years. Rhodes then praised The Archer of Infamy and claimed that Priest has a "large future" in the company:

"Fans aren’t always the most patient, but then also they’re the most loyal. So as long as you continue to improve, you can attach to them at some point. I feel like he has a very large future, not just because the briefcase is in hand, but just looking back at what he did with Bad Bunny at Backlash as well, I feel like he has a large future. Across from me, not gonna happen. But he’s definitely a big player for WWE", he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes' sister claims he still has to win the big one in WWE

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, recently disclosed that her brother still needs to win the "big one" to finish his story.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Rhodes gave it everything he had but fell short due to outside interference from Solo Sikoa. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Runnels stated that Rhodes still has to win the big one, and it is the last piece of the puzzle:

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [7:04 - 7:40]

Cody Rhodes and Uso will look to win back the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from The Judgment Day tonight on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if there is any outside interference during the title match tonight.

