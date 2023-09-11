Cody Rhodes reveals details of "strangest" thing he has done "more than anything else" in his career

Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface in WWE today. The American Nightmare has been one of the fan favorites, and he recently spoke about something he has done more than anything else during his career.

Rhodes returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins. The two men got into a heated rivalry that saw Rhodes tear his pectoral muscle. However, The American Nightmare fought a Hell in a Cell match against The Visionary with the injury.

The move brought Rhodes a lot more respect, and WWE fans were impressed by his dedication. Pictures of him fighting with an injury took over the internet.

Speaking in an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cody Rhodes claimed that he has signed more photos of his torn pec than anything else. It has been the strangest thing he has done in his career.

"It’s one of the strangest audience reactions I’ve ever had,” Rhodes said. “I didn’t know, would they think this is cool? Really what it came across was, we don’t know how to feel about this. Talking about myself, he seems like he’s very injured, half of my body at that point. It was a complete tear, thing was ripped to shreds. And that bruise just kept getting bigger and bigger and it was running down."

He further shared details about the injury and how fans used the angle to get some autographs.

"I thought I might have some other problems in my bicep and stuff because it was just getting bigger and bigger. I cramped up too, so it’s ripped off from here, but it’s still hanging up here, and all of a sudden it shot up real high. It looked like I had a giant chest. Lots of fans approached me to autograph photos of my torn pec. I think I’ve signed photos of my torn pec more than anything else." [H/T Ringside News]

Cody Rhodes is still looking to finish the story and win his first world championship in WWE. His dreams should have come true at WrestleMania 39, according to many fans and critics. However, he could reach the heights of success at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes could move to WWE SmackDown soon

Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso back to the screens by having him switch to the RAW brand after he quit SmackDown.

Adam Pearce announced last week that a superstar from the red brand would move to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso. The transfer could happen as early as this week, and Cody Rhodes himself could possibly move to the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

The WWE star has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns, and it would make sense for both men to feature on the same brand. The move could also add more logic to The American Nightmare’s move of bringing Jey Uso to RAW.

Will fans see Cody Rhodes announce his departure from RAW soon? Sound off in the comments section below.